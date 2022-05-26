Watch Kristan Hawkins on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
Hawkins is a Christian, wife, mother, grassroots activist, author, speaker, and more!WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The President of Students for Life of America and Students for Life Action, Kristan Hawkins is our guest on the May 31 livecast.
Hawkins was recruited in 2006 to launch Students for Life of America’s full-time operation. Since then, she has built up a small organization made up of a few dozen student groups scattered around the country to a coordinated national team that serves 1,200+ Students for Life chapters in all fifty states and has trained over 100,000 young people.
She graduated from Bethany College in 2005, summa cum laude, with a Bachelor’s in Political Science having already jumped into the pro-life community by founding pro-life groups in both her high school and college campuses.
Before launching Students for Life, she served at the Republican National Committee and as a presidential appointee in the George W. Bush administration at the Department of Health and Human Services. In 2016 and 2020, she served on then-candidate Donald Trump's Pro-Life Advisory Council.
Hawkins hosts a weekly podcast “Explicitly Pro-Life” found on iTunes and YouTube and published Courageous: Students Abolishing Abortion in this Lifetime. She has interviewed on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, the Today Show, CBS, ABC, and HBO and has recently received the title, “One of the 4 worst anti-abortion mis-informers,” by Media Matters, a title of which she is very proud, according to the biography provided to Truth & Liberty Coaliton.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
--30--
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here