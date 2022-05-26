Tourists traveling to Japan for the first time in more than two years
Many people see their dream of going to Japan closer
TOKYO, JAPAN, May 26, 2022 -- Yesterday, Thursday the 26th, at night, the Prime Minister of Japan gave a conference in Tokyo.
— Daniel Parra
Last Tuesday, the first group of tourist arrived to Japan since the pandemic started. It is a milestone. Seven people from the United States. It has been the first test group, on a small scale, that are part of the government's plan for a gradual reopening.
A total of about 50 people from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore will take part in these trial tours. There is great expectation and strong security measures. For example, a requirement to participate is to have received the third dose of the vaccine.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said they are planning to double the cap on overseas arrivals to 20,000 per day starting on June 1. Although yesterday he said that it will be from June 10, when entry into the country will resume. He also noted that "free and active exchanges of people are the foundation of the economy and society," stressing that "we will continue to watch the infection situation and gradually aim for acceptance in the same way as in normal times." In addition, he announced that he will resume accepting international flights at New Chitose Airport and Naha Airport at the end of June.
Japan has cataloged the rest of the countries, depending on their current situation with COVID-19, in 3 groups: red, yellow and blue. If you want to travel to Japan, the entry conditions will depend on the group to which your country belongs.
A mandatory condition for everyone will be to have the entire itinerary planned. So everyone who was waiting to travel to the country of the rising sun is looking for the best way to plan their trips. Many are going to travel agencies, but even more people are planning the trip themselves, helping themselves with what they find on the internet. Perhaps due to its ease or because it is free, many people are creating their itinerary to Japan using Itinerary. A free website that creates tailor-made itineraries.
At the moment, due to the uncertainty, almost no one has dared to make reservations for their trip. Although the Tourism minister Saito Tetsuo foresees that June will be a turning point for the country's tourist industry. But everyone is looking forward to packing their bags for when this happens...
