Herbolea Biotech’s Commitment to Environmental Efficiency
By reducing our energy expenditures and generated waste, we are prioritizing the protection of our planet, while creating superior quality productsFLORENCE, ITALY, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbolea, a leading biotech company based out of Florence, Tuscany, is becoming the gold standard for botanical extractions. Herbolea has developed patented technology to extract and concentrate botanicals, transforming them into unique products in a safe, cost efficient, and environmentally friendly way.
Alternate botanical extraction methods, such as Supercritical CO2 and ethanol extraction, utilize expensive and inefficient technology, with high environmental consequences .
Here at Herbolea, we value the environmental impact our technology has. That is why we utilize 100% solventless extraction technologies, while still achieving higher efficiencies than any other extraction method. By eliminating the use of solvents, there is no risk of solvent residue in our products.
Herbolea extraction methods require very low energy input, as low as 0.15 kWh/Kg of fresh plant material (approx. 90% less than alternate extraction methods), and they do not use high temperatures or pressure. By minimizing energy expenditures, Herbolea technology is emphasizing our environmental efficiency.
Using our Bio-Herbolysis extraction technology, we are able to process fresh materials into a full-spectrum lipid extract. Not having to dry our fresh materials eliminates the need for large storage infrastructures, high electricity demands, and heating and humidity control of the premises. Additionally, the Carbon-rich byproduct from the first extraction is used as fertilizer, and excess water from the wet material is returned to the fields. Recycling our byproducts allows us to reduce our generated waste, and be kind to our environment.
Furthermore, Herbolea can offer valuable waste management solutions to companies still using CO2 extraction methods. Herbolea’s extraction can be used to re-process CO2 tailings as a secondary extraction method in order to retrieve the valuable cannabinoids that typically go to waste. By doing this, Herbolea can accelerate their customer’s revenue growth by converting waste into marketable products.
ABOUT HERBOLEA BIOTECH SRL
Herbolea Biotech is an Italian extraction technology company offering industrial solutions to transform botanicals into superior quality products through proprietary, highly efficient and environmentally friendly technologies. Visit www.herbolea.com to learn more or watch a video of our processes at
