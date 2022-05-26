Submit Release
News Search

There were 879 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,094 in the last 365 days.

Herbolea Biotech’s Commitment to Environmental Efficiency

By reducing our energy expenditures and generated waste, we are prioritizing the protection of our planet, while creating superior quality products

FLORENCE, ITALY, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herbolea, a leading biotech company based out of Florence, Tuscany, is becoming the gold standard for botanical extractions. Herbolea has developed patented technology to extract and concentrate botanicals, transforming them into unique products in a safe, cost efficient, and environmentally friendly way.

Alternate botanical extraction methods, such as Supercritical CO2 and ethanol extraction, utilize expensive and inefficient technology, with high environmental consequences .

Here at Herbolea, we value the environmental impact our technology has. That is why we utilize 100% solventless extraction technologies, while still achieving higher efficiencies than any other extraction method. By eliminating the use of solvents, there is no risk of solvent residue in our products.

Herbolea extraction methods require very low energy input, as low as 0.15 kWh/Kg of fresh plant material (approx. 90% less than alternate extraction methods), and they do not use high temperatures or pressure. By minimizing energy expenditures, Herbolea technology is emphasizing our environmental efficiency.

Using our Bio-Herbolysis extraction technology, we are able to process fresh materials into a full-spectrum lipid extract. Not having to dry our fresh materials eliminates the need for large storage infrastructures, high electricity demands, and heating and humidity control of the premises. Additionally, the Carbon-rich byproduct from the first extraction is used as fertilizer, and excess water from the wet material is returned to the fields. Recycling our byproducts allows us to reduce our generated waste, and be kind to our environment.

Furthermore, Herbolea can offer valuable waste management solutions to companies still using CO2 extraction methods. Herbolea’s extraction can be used to re-process CO2 tailings as a secondary extraction method in order to retrieve the valuable cannabinoids that typically go to waste. By doing this, Herbolea can accelerate their customer’s revenue growth by converting waste into marketable products.

By reducing our energy expenditures and generated waste, we are prioritizing environmental efficiency and the protection of our planet, while creating superior quality products.

ABOUT HERBOLEA BIOTECH SRL

Herbolea Biotech is an Italian extraction technology company offering industrial solutions to transform botanicals into superior quality products through proprietary, highly efficient and environmentally friendly technologies. Visit www.herbolea.com to learn more or watch a video of our processes at

Sophia Dossantos
Herbolea Biotech
info@herbolea.com

You just read:

Herbolea Biotech’s Commitment to Environmental Efficiency

Distribution channels: Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.