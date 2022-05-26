Stop the Bleed Coalition Announces STOP THE BLEED® for Ukraine
Initiative designed to provide direct help to Ukranians
The Stop the Bleed Coalition has made STOP THE BLEED® Kits and equipment available for purchase for the purpose of donating them to support the Ukrainian people.”MENDHAM, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stop the Bleed Coalition announced today its STOP THE BLEED® for Ukraine initiative. The turnkey program is designed to provide easy access to STOP THE BLEED® instructional information in the native language of Ukraine and to provide STOP THE BLEED® kits and training equipment to the Ukrainian military and the general public.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has already caused thousands of military and civilian casualties. Unfortunately, the number of casualties will only grow as the war continues, and tragically, civilian targets are increasing. The need for emergency medical training and equipment is urgent.
The Coalition website now hosts a collection of translated written and video STOP THE BLEED® instructional materials. These resources have been provided by a number of the leading STOP THE BLEED® organizations, including Johns Hopkins, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Uniformed Health Services University and others. Access to all of these training resources is free.
The Coalition has also made STOP THE BLEED® Kits and equipment available for purchase for the purpose of donating them to support the Ukrainian people. The Coalition has partnered with the Ukrainian American Cultural Center (“USCCNJ”) of New Jersey, which will deliver the donated kits and equipment to Ukraine. The UACCNJ has been shipping medical supplies to Ukraine on a regular basis since the conflict began. Kits can also be purchased for delivery to locations within the United States, for those individuals and organizations working with other humanitarian organizations.
Stop the Bleed Coalition is an IRS approved, tax exempt, 501(c)3 charitable organization. It was formed with a mandate to support the STOP THE BLEED® campaign and is the only non-profit organization with that singular purpose. The Coalition is licensed by the US Department of Defense (“DoD”) to offer a wide variety of DoD approved services and products to the growing STOP THE BLEED® community and to the general public. Visit stopthebleedcoalition.org for more information.
