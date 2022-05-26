The Invisible, crime novel deals with human trafficking, prostitution, rape and the criminal underbelly in Irish society
Lindsey Ryan, a former elite soldier is spurred into protective mode when Lena, a raped and badly beaten Syrian woman, literally falls into her life.
Michelle's own life is quite the story too. We spoke about joining the military, coming under fire in Lebanon and Lindsey's migration to television.”CO CORK, CORK, IRELAND, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- – The Invisible, gripping crime novel deals with the topical issues of human trafficking, prostitution, rape, and the criminal underbelly in Irish society
— Darragh McManus - RTE Guide
Set in Cobh, Co Cork, The Invisible, is a gripping crime novel dealing with the topical issues of human trafficking, prostitution, rape, and the criminal underbelly in Irish society. The protagonist, Lindsey Ryan, a former elite soldier is spurred into protective mode when Lena, a raped and badly beaten Syrian woman, literally falls into her life. When, to Lindsey’s horror she discovers that children are also being trafficked she’s is left with no choice but to find her part in this new war.
But before she can work out a plan to save the women and children Lindsey faces her very own hell at the hands of local crime Lord, Patrick Adebayo. Facing the worst of humanity and her own private battle with PTSD, former soldier Lindsey Ryan is in a race against time and must once again fight for her life. If she fails to protect those around her, what if anything, will that life be worth?
Michelle Dunnes real-life experience as a soldier has her ideally placed to understand a world where people have become one of the world’s most valuable commodities. Trafficked on the promise of a new life only to be hidden away as modern-day slaves. In Lindsey Ryan, she has created a character that proves gender is not restrictive.
Published by Bad Ink Press, The Invisible publication date 25 April 2022. ISBN: 9781838457747 RRP €12.99 £9.99
For additional information, request a reading copy or arrange an interview with the author please contact, Deirdre Roberts, deirdre@deirdreroberts.com 00353 87 2633011
About the author
During her time in the army, Michelle went from recruit to infantry soldier, to Peacekeeper with the UN, to instructor back home in Ireland. She now lives in the harbour town of Cobh with her husband and daughter and a large cast of characters waiting to make their way onto paper. She is the author of two Lindsey Ryan novels: WHILE NOBODY IS WATCHING and THE INVISIBLE. Visit her at www.michelledunnebooks.com and follow her at @NotDunneYet & @michelledunneauthor
Talking points for media
• A female Irish soldier suffering from PTSD – the effects of soldiering from a female perspective
• The relationships/bond between the military characters
• Lindsey Ryan is always drawn to helping those who can’t help themselves, in this case, trafficked migrants
• The nomadic nature of the character, Lindsey Ryan – living life as a loner since her return from Syria
• The treatment & trafficking of migrants
• The inspiration behind the character Lindsey Ryan and The Invisible
• Having experienced life as a female soldier both at home and overseas, can you tell us about the famous bond that forms between soldiers, and does it differ between genders?
• Lindsey Ryan book 1, While Nobody Is Watching, has been optioned for television
Praise for While Nobody is Watching, the first Lindsey Ryan book:
Page-turning thriller debut from someone who knows the world's trouble spots up close. Michelle Dunne is the real deal. Cathy Kelly
Set against a backdrop of Cork’s less salubrious back streets, and populated by a colourful cast of addicts, prostitutes, young offenders and former soldiers, While Nobody is Watching is a fast-paced thriller with a flawed but dynamic heroine at its heart… Ryan herself is a gripping character as she battles her invisible enemies, the most vicious of which is the guilt which makes her life a living hell. The Irish Times
Dunne’s portrayal of Lindsey’s efforts to keep PTSD at bay, which include both positive and incredibly self-destructive actions to get her out of her own head, is masterful, combining sensitive characterization and great plotting. Booklist
Disturbing and at times, heart-breaking While Nobody is Watching is also a very thought-provoking and poignant read, one I highly recommend. All the individual players in this tale are all wonderfully cast and Michelle Dunne excels at imparting the compassionate nature of humanity. Mairéad Hearne – Swirl and thread book blog
A really well written, thought provoking story that will stay with me for a long time. Cheekypee Book Reviews
