Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

TBRC covers the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market size is expected to reach $57.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.51%. According to the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market analysis, the increasing government regulations for mandatory ADAS implementation in vehicles are propelling the market growth.

The advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market consists of sales of ADAS and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refers to passive or active electronic systems designed to reduce human error component during the operations of vehicles. These systems utilize a wide range of technologies to assist the driver during driving and improve driving performance. Sensors such as radar and cameras are used to provide information to the driver or to take automatic action which prevents injuries and deaths caused by car accidents.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the ADAS market. According to the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market research, major companies are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position through the implementation of next-generation ADAS technologies into their products such as sensor fusion, embedded vision, HMI, software infrastructure, and autosar. For instance, In September 2021, ZF Friedrichshafen, a German-based company, launched a high-performance Mid-Range Radar (MRR), the nextgen advancement in the ADAS tech market, which is designed to meet safety ratings and enable semi-automated driving functions. The Mid-Range Radar has modes that provide the proper resolution and range tuned for the driving situation.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Segments

The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market is segmented:

By System Type: Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Drowsiness Monitor System, Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS), Adaptive Cruise Control System, Blind Spot Object Detection System, Lane Departure Warning System, Adaptive Front-Lighting System, Others

By Offering: Hardware, Software

By Vehicle Type: Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Buses, Trucks

By Geography: The global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market share, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market segments and geographies, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market players, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Continental AG, Denso, Magna International, Robert Bosch, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc, Nvidia, Hitachi, and TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

