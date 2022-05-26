Blockchain In Retail Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 89% Through 2026

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the blockchain in retail market drivers and restraints, market size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the blockchain in retail market size is expected to reach $11.10 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 88.74%. Increasing demand for transparency in the retail supply chain is driving the blockchain in retail global market growth.

Want to learn more on the blockchain in retail market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6083&type=smp

The blockchain in the retail market consists of sales of blockchain solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that can be used extensively in retail to maintain product quality, tackle fraud, manage consumer data, improve loyalty programs, track inventory, automating back-office administration, and others. Blockchain technology helps in storing digital records in a safe and auditable manner, enabling a safe, speedy, and cost-effective transfer of assets.

Global Blockchain In Retail Market Trends

Technological developments are one of the key blockchain in retail market trends gaining popularity. According to the blockchain in retail market research, companies are focusing on developing innovative technological solutions to meet the technical requirements and demands of end-users across the globe. For instance, Oracle joined UCLCRT and MONOCHAIN to launch a Retail Blockchain Consortium. It is designed to advance the use of distributed ledger technologies within the Retail Industry. It is used for tracking food sourcing, food freshness, and inventory control. For fashion brands, blockchain can provide tamper-resistant record-keeping of their garments via tags bearing a printed QR code to track all their info that can be stored on the digital ledger.

Global Blockchain In Retail Market Segments

The global blockchain in retail market is segmented:

By Component: Platform/Solutions, Services

By Provider: Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers

By Application: Compliance Management, Identity Management, Loyalty and Rewards Management, Payments, Smart Contracts, Supply Chain Management, Others

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Geography: The global blockchain in retail market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global blockchain in retail market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-retail-global-market-report

Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides blockchain in retail market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global blockchain in retail market, market share, market segments and geographies, market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The blockchain in global retail market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Blockchain In Retail Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: IBM, SAP, Oracle Corporation, Bitfury, Auxesis Group, Sofocle, Tata Consultancy Services, Amazon Web Services, Cegeka, Provenance, Reply, Retraced, Blockchain Foundary, and Cognizant.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Fixed, Portable), By Reader Type (Cord, Cordless), By Application (Warehousing, Logistics, E-Commerce, Factory Automation), By End User (Retail, Hospitality, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-barcode-reader-global-market-report

Blockchain In Manufacturing Global Market Report 2022 – By Application (Logistics And Supply Chain Management, Counterfeit Management, Quality Control And Compliance), By End User (Energy And Power, Industrial, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace And Defense, Food And Beverages, Textile And Clothing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/blockchain-in-manufacturing-global-market-report

Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Retail, Wholesale), By Ownership (Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain, Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers), By Price Range (Premium, Mid-Range, Economy), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Specialty Stores, Online) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-and-wholesale-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC