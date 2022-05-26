Travel Bags Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Key players: CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global travel bags market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2027.A travel bag is a travel accessory used by tourists, explorers and trekkers to carry clothes and other items. The bags are commonly available in backpacks, travel packs, rolling luggage, duffel bags, wheeled backpacks and totes. The hard-sided travel bag variants are manufactured using materials, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polypropylene and polycarbonate. In comparison to this, lightweight soft side variants are produced using cotton, vinyl, nylon, leather and polyester. Travel bags are widely available in various colors, shapes and sizes that can be customized to meet the requirements of the user.

The global travel bag market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the travel and tourism industry. There is a rising consumer preference for polycarbonate material luggage bags produced in trendy colors and aesthetically appealing designs. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of smart-electric bags that contain batteries to charge smart devices, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the development of lightweight global positioning system (GPS)-enabled bags with luggage tracking capabilities, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Delsey SA

Deuter Sport

Fenix Outdoor

Hermès

Kering

Louis Vuitton

Lowe Alpine

LVMH

Osprey

Rimowa

Samsonite

Timbuk2

Victorinox

VIP Industries

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Material Type:

Polyester

Fabric

Leather

Others

Breakup by Luggage Type:

Duffle

Trolley

Backpacks

Breakup by Price Range:

Premium Price

Medium Price

Low Price

Breakup by Demography:

Male

Female

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

