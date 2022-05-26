Travel Bags Market Report 2022-2027 | Industry Key players: CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2027.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Travel Bags Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global travel bags market reached a value of US$ 16.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.32% during 2022-2027.A travel bag is a travel accessory used by tourists, explorers and trekkers to carry clothes and other items. The bags are commonly available in backpacks, travel packs, rolling luggage, duffel bags, wheeled backpacks and totes. The hard-sided travel bag variants are manufactured using materials, such as acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS), polypropylene and polycarbonate. In comparison to this, lightweight soft side variants are produced using cotton, vinyl, nylon, leather and polyester. Travel bags are widely available in various colors, shapes and sizes that can be customized to meet the requirements of the user.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/travel-bags-market/requestsample
The global travel bag market is primarily being driven by significant growth in the travel and tourism industry. There is a rising consumer preference for polycarbonate material luggage bags produced in trendy colors and aesthetically appealing designs. Moreover, various product innovations, such as the launch of smart-electric bags that contain batteries to charge smart devices, are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including the development of lightweight global positioning system (GPS)-enabled bags with luggage tracking capabilities, along with increasing expenditure capacities of the consumers, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Delsey SA
Deuter Sport
Fenix Outdoor
Hermès
Kering
Louis Vuitton
Lowe Alpine
LVMH
Osprey
Rimowa
Samsonite
Timbuk2
Victorinox
VIP Industries
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Material Type:
Polyester
Fabric
Leather
Others
Breakup by Luggage Type:
Duffle
Trolley
Backpacks
Breakup by Price Range:
Premium Price
Medium Price
Low Price
Breakup by Demography:
Male
Female
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialty Stores
Factory Outlets
Online Stores
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/travel-bags-market
Note: We are updating our reports, If you want the report with the latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) including industry trends, market size and Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Pan Masala Market in India: https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-pan-masala-processing-plant
Cosmetics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cosmetics-market
Hearing Aid Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hearing-aid-market
UAE Health Insurance Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/uae-health-insurance-market
White Chocolate Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/white-chocolate-market
Textile Recycling Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/textile-recycling-market
India Freight Transportation Management Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-freight-transportation-management-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
IMARC Group
IMARC Services Private Limited
+ 16317911145
email us here