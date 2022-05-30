Nibav Lifts Introduces Environment-friendly Green Home Lifts in India
Now Luxury in Every Home”CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, May 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safety is one of the most indispensable aspects when it comes to an element related to human life. The elevator industry is also one of those industries where assurance of safety is mandatory. Keeping the same perspective and bringing a revolution in vertical transportation across the nation, Nibav Home Lifts introduces the brand new concept of vacuum home lifts across India that are suitable for homes, low-rise apartments, penthouses, bungalows, etc.
Including all the indispensable sectors, the elevators industry demands quality and safety at the most. Succeeding ahead of all the pre-existing elevator companies so far, Nibav has gone beyond all measures to ensure the safety of the people. Several aspects of Nibav contribute to the safety ensuring standards of the vertical transport prevail quality for the coming generations.
Before moving forward, here is a brief introduction about what exactly vacuum lifts are and how Nibav has made a significant space in the elevator industry.
An Introduction To Nibav Home Elevators
Nibav Home Elevators is India’s only trusted and certified home elevator manufacturer offering a pneumatic lift for home. These home elevators are elegantly crafted and are driven by the plenteous resource, air, along with the basics of physics applied to the real world. Nibav home lifts promise to blend into every home seamlessly with uncompromising comfort and safety ensuring it’s the safest home elevator available across the nation.
Here’s exactly what makes Nibav a perfect home lift elevator.
Safety Assured With Nibav Home Elevators
Why safety is considered to be uncompromising as it deals with human lives. So, Nibav has got innumerable safety features that bring a difference in the pre-existing scenarios ensuring everyone can enjoy the safety of the Nibav home lifts across India.
Transforming the world of vertical mobility sector across the nation, Nibav has brought up significant features in its mechanisms.
Why Is Nibav the Safest Home Elevator?
Certified Home Elevator By European Standards
There are several elevator companies across India that claim to be safest, however, without any proof. As a matter of fact, previously there were no set standards for home elevators leading to scary accidents. Analyzing the sensitivity of this case and the worth of human life, Nibav has gone far beyond all the boundaries of Europe making Nibav vacuum lifts certified as per the European Standards of safety, design, and performance. Nibav lifts are certified as per the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC.
TUV SUD Certified
Nibav offers the TUV SUD certified home elevators for every home which is a third-party organization that vigorously tests the home lift for the complete and assured safety of the people traveling in it.
4 Layers Of Safety For Safety Assurance
The 4 layers of safety allow Nibav to give an essence of assurance to the people that they are absolutely safe. These 4 layers of safety include the following:
-In case of power failure during its operation, the car automatically reaches the nearest floor and the person traveling inside the lift can manually open the door and step out.
-There is an Emergency Landing Button placed inside and outside of the elevator that assists people to bring the elevator to halt to the nearest floor in case of being stuck.
-Another safety feature of ‘Sure Stop’ allows the cabin to stop within 2 inches in case of failure of pneumatic pressure.
-A conventional door locking system that can be unlocked manually in case of emergencies.
Mandatory Safety Aspects For Every Home Elevator
Nibav home lift and elevator include all the standard safety features ensuring the safety of everyone. These include the following:
-Alarm system
-LED light and fan
-Door safety switches
-Emergency ventilation system
-Child safety locks
-GSM phone
Conclusion
With Nibav Home Elevators, the concept of a pneumatic vacuum lift has come into the market where a small lift for home price in India, satisfies the requirements of every home effortlessly. Additionally, Nibav home elevators allow safety and luxury accessible to everyone. Last but not the least, Nibav welcomes everyone to its experience centers that can assist them in choosing the best home lift for their homes.
