Aeroengine Composites Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aeroengine composites market size is expected to reach $3.08 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.85%. The constant demand for low-fuel engines is expected to propel the aeroengine composites market growth.

The aero-engine composites market consists of sales of aero-engine composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to materials made up of two or more constituent parts used in the manufacture of various aerospace engines. Aeroengine composites help in reducing the overall weight of the aircraft and increase fuel efficiency. They offer high strength, thermal stability, and impact resistance. The aero-engine composites are easy to assemble and are resistant to fatigue or corrosion.

Global Aeroengine Composites Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the aero-engine composites market. The aero-engine composites manufacturers are increasingly focusing on adopting advanced technologies to manufacture the aero-engine composites that enable high fuel efficiency in the engines and reduce CO2 emissions. For instance, in June 2021, GE Aviation, a US-based manufacturer of aircraft engines, and Safran S.A., a France-based manufacturer of aircraft engines, launched a bold technology development program that aims at increasing the fuel efficiency by more than 20% compared to today’s engines. The CFM RISE (Revolutionary Innovation for Sustainable Engines) program focuses on delivering new and disruptive technologies for the future engines that are expected to enter service by the mid-2030s. Though there is no specific mention of composites has been made, the comprehensive technology roadmap includes composite fan blades, heat-resistant metal alloys, and ceramic matrix composites (CMC), which suggests that composites will be critical to the engines that are developed.

Global Aeroengine Composites Market Segments

The global aeroengine composites market is segmented:

By Type: Polymer Matrix Composites, Ceramic Matrix Composites, Metal Matrix Composites

By Component: Fan Blades, Fan Case, Guide Vanes, Shrouds, Others

By Application: Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, General Aviation Aircraft

By Geography: The global aeroengine composites market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aeroengine composites market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the aeroengine composites global market, aeroengine composites market share, aeroengine composites global market segments and geographies, aeroengine composites market players, aeroengine composites market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aeroengine composites market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aeroengine Composites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Solvay SA, Meggitt PLC, Hexcel Corporation, Albany Engineered Composites Inc, FACC AG, General Dynamics Corporation, E.I. DuPont de Nemours, LMI Aerospace, BASF SE, Pratt & Whitney, Godrej Group, Triumph Group Inc, and ZOLTEK Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

