Global Potato Processing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Potato Processing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the potato processing market size is expected to reach $35.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.25%. Growing consumer preferences for convenience foods to save time and effort are driving the potato processing market growth.

The potato processing market consists of the sale of processed potato products by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refers to convenience potato products primarily made by washing, peeling, size reduction, and the removal of defective matter. These processing steps involve a wide combination of heat treatments, cooling, dehydration, and frying systems or freezing stages. Peeled potatoes are parboiled, air dried, par-fried, frozen, and packaged after blasting through cutting blades. After that, the completed products are packaged and stored based on product requirements. Households, fast food chains, and restaurants use processed potato products to make dishes such as french fries, soups, salads, potato snacks, and others in a fraction of the time as they are already partially prepared.

Global Potato Processing Market Trends

Expansion plans are a key trend gaining popularity in the potato processing market. According to the potato processing market overview, companies are focusing on expand their existing manufacturing units and establishments of new processing facilities to meet demand for both domestic and international customers. In December 2020, McCain Foods, a Canada-based frozen food products manufacturer announced a $200 million investment in a second potato processing plant in China to lead innovation in frozen potato products by increasing capacity and specialized production capability. In March 2021, Lamb Weston Holdings, a USA-based food processing company announced that it would build a new frozen french fry processing facility in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China, with a capacity of more than 250 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products per year.

Global Potato Processing Market Segments

The global potato processing market is segmented:

By Product: Frozen, Dehydrated, Chips and Snack Pellets, Others

By Application: Ready-to-Cook and Prepared Meals, Snacks, Food Additives in Soups, Gravies, Bakery, Desserts, Others

By Distribution Channel: Food Services, Specialty Stores, Convenient Stores, Departmental Stores, Others

By Geography: The global potato processing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc., The Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, J.R. Simplot Company, Agristo NV, Farm Frites International B.V., AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, J.R. Short Milling Company, Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG, Idahoan Foods, LLC, Aviko B.V., Burts Potato Chips Ltd., Agristo NV, Pepsico, and The Little Potato Company Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

