NewStyle Media Group Facilitates First-Ever “Global Ambassador” Performance at April 7th NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Media agency introduces former GOT7 member BamBam as first Korean K-POP artist to perform at NBA event

LOS ANGELES, CA , USA, May 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Named the first “global ambassador” for the Golden State Warriors, former GOT7 member BamBam became the first Korean K-POP artist to perform for the NBA. During the halftime show of the April 7th playoff game between the Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers, the singer debuted his new single, "Wheels Up," in a performance produced by NewStyle Media Group (NSMG).NSMG is a pioneering newcomer in the entertainment, media, and blockchain fields, gaining recognition in 2019 with the launch of IP masterpiece “The Untamed,” featuring Xiao Zhan and Wang Yibo. The China-based media agency, known for providing custom services to global talent such as Steve Aoki and Tyga, now facilitates a new, ongoing collaboration between the NBA’s Golden State Warriors and BamBam.NSMG successfully secured BamBam a spot as the first "global ambassador" for the San Francisco-based Warriors, following the Thai pop artist’s nationally trending social media campaigns spotlighting team events/updates. Prior to the April 7th game, BamBam’s posts encouraging 27-year-old Andrew Wiggins to join the Warriors led to the player’s All-Star debut.The singer’s halftime show performance introduced “Wheels Up” as a feel-good pop ballad produced by NSMG, along with Golden State Entertainment, and featuring MAYZIN. The song was well-received by fans, with #BamBamxGSW and #BAMBAM AT NBA GAME quickly reaching the top of Twitter's global trends list. The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide with exclusive merchandise coming soon.Discover the pumping sounds of BamBam at YouTube.com/c/BamBamBB. Follow @nsmg.io on Instagram for media updates, new releases, collaborations, and more.”# # #About NewStyle Media Group (NSMG):Founded in 2015 by Wayne Wang, a Ph.D. from Tsinghua University School of Public Administration and a representative of new economy entrepreneurs, NewStyle Media Group (NSMG) is a China-based entertainment group leading the Asian market. Focusing on the multi-dimensional development of high-quality IPs, NSMG has become a new force in the international media industry. The agency features in-depth incubation of headline IPs, with multiple business segments that include film/television creation, entertainment representation, music/performance production, new consumers, and NFT. NSMG has repeatedly represented globally-renowned artists, proving itself as a PR/organizational titan across the globe.About BamBam:As a Thai musician based in South Korea, BamBam's rise in popularity began with his seven-year stint as a rapper with GOT7. The group released four albums and 10 mini-albums, rising to become one of the most notable K-POP groups in the world. The singer made his solo debut in 2021 to the acclaim of his global fan base. He was recently named the “Best Artist of Asia Celebrity” at the 2021 Asia Artist Awards.