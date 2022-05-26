Dr. Rakesh Srivastava – Discovery of A New Drug for The Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease and Cancer (Dual Targets)

Submit Release
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Rakesh K. Srivastava (President and CEO of GLAX Health) and his international collaborator (a team from the Indian Institute of Technology) have discovered a new class of drug that can be used for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and cancer. GLAX LLC has received a US patent on this new class of drug which can be used to target two diseases at the same time.

Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia, is a progressive disease resulting in memory loss, and the inability to properly communicate and respond to the external environment. AD involves a part of the brain that controls memory, thought, and speech. Patients suffering from AD are unable to carry out daily activities.

According to CDC, six million Americans are currently suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, and the number is expected to increase to 14 million by 2060. It is considered a disease of aging because it commonly occurs after age 60. However, younger people can also suffer from this disease, but it is less common.

A healthy lifestyle may help reduce the risk of developing AD and cancer. Dr. Rakesh Srivastava says a nutritious diet, limited alcohol consumption, and avoiding smoking may reduce the incidence of AD and cancer. Both AD and cancer are diseases of aging.

Dr. Srivastava Rakesh says that this drug can be used to eliminate cancer stem cells which are responsible for cancer initiation, progression, metastasis, drug resistance, and cancer relapse. This drug inhibits the expression of smoothened (SMO) receptors, a component of the sonic hedgehog (Shh) pathway. The overexpression of components of Shh pathway such as Shh, Ptch-1, Gli, and SMO has been indicated in patients with cancer.

Furthermore, inactivation of the Shh signaling pathway reduces cancer growth, increases radio-sensitivity, and increases the beneficial effect of chemotherapy. Targeted therapies are being used in cancer patients due to better survival and fewer side effects when compared to traditional chemotherapy. Therefore, inhibition of Shh pathway by this novel class of drug can be beneficial for the treatment of cancer.


