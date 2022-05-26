Macao Chinese Orchestra presents Family Musical Theatre Concert offering a fantastic musical journey

MACAU, May 26 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, the family musical theatre concert “Musical Magic Wand – Looking for the Beautiful Gem of the Winds” will be held on 29 May (Sunday), at 4pm, at the Broadway Theatre, Broadway Macau, featuring the resident conductor of Shanxi Provincial Sing and Dance Theatre, Guo Ming. Tickets are now available through the Macau Ticketing Network.

In this concert, wind musicians of the Macao Chinese Orchestra will present different styles of repertoire. Through the lively performance by the Big Mouse Kids Drama Group and the combination of the elements of music, drama and education, the concert integrates folk wind music and drama, in order to bring a refreshing experience to parents and children. The concert not only demonstrates the charm of Chinese music, but also takes the audience on a joyful and fantastic musical journey.

The Galaxy Entertainment Group Foundation is the venue sponsor of the family musical theatre concert “Musical Magic Wand – Looking for the Beautiful Gem of the Winds” as a special art partner. The duration of the concert is approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Tickets for the concert are available through the Macau Ticketing Network, at the prices of MOP200, MOP160, MOP140, and MOP120, with various discounts available. The concert is suitable for audiences aged 3 and above. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555. Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

For more information about the programmes of the Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert Season, please contact the Macao Chinese Orchestra through tel. no. 8988 4101 during office hours, subscribe to OCHM’s official WeChat account or visit the Orchestra website at www.icm.gov.mo/ochm.

IC has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and implementing appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, audiences must wear face masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR code” (also known as “Venue code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on-site.