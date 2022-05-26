Florida Friendly Angler course is now live!

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), UF/IFAS Extension and Florida Sea Grant have teamed up to develop the Florida Friendly Angler course. This free online course is for both new and experienced anglers looking to educate themselves on fisheries management and up their fishing game by learning skills and practices that help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.

The course is comprised of three self-paced modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management. These narrated presentations can be accessed any time after registration. Upon finishing the course, you will receive an electronic certificate of completion and will be mailed a Florida Friendly Angler decal by providing your contact information. Register for the course at ifas-seagrant.catalog.instructure.com/courses/florida-friendly-angler.

For additional information about the course, contact the course administrator, Savanna Barry, savanna.barry@ufl.edu or Mike Sipos, sipos624@ufl.edu.

Are you a for-hire fishing guide? Check out the Florida Friendly Fishing Guide course to gain multiple benefits for your business. Visit flseagrant.org/florida-friendly-fishing-guide-certification to register today!