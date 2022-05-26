Hexnode partners with Kaspersky and OpenVPN to help businesses streamline their Cyberinfrastructure
We believe that Hexnode’s partnership with Kaspersky and OpenVPN will help businesses achieve the goal of strengthening their corporate architecture in the ever-evolving cyber world.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hexnode, the award-winning unified endpoint management solution, has announced partnership with cybersecurity solution providers, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Windows and Open VPN. The partnership aims to bolster the security posture of the cyberinfrastructure of businesses that use Hexnode for their UEM requirements.
— Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode.
Windows enjoy the presence of about 1.4 billion users and a survey points out that about 95% of the malware target Windows users. Endpoint Security for Businesses from Kaspersky for Windows offers security solutions for corporate endpoints, helping them remain secure from malwares.
Kaspersky has been a household name for over two decades and offers security solutions to both SMBs and large enterprises. Their ‘endpoint security for business’ solution includes cloud threat intelligence, multi-platform adaptive security, patch management, data encryption, and other features. While Kaspersky promises data privacy and intends to protect your endpoint from end to end, IT administrators face a hurdle in terms of mass deployment. With Hexnode's collaboration with Kaspersky's Endpoint Security for Windows, organizations can now remotely distribute Kaspersky across their managed Windows devices.
VPN has helped corporates in protecting their information by masking their identity and encrypting the message. However, with the wide adoption of endpoints within corporates, pushing and configuring VPN applications across every device has proved to be time-consuming. OpenVPN, a global networking and cybersecurity company, offers organizations cloud-based virtual private network solutions to safeguard their data. The platform combines advanced security to the corporate network, encrypted remote access and content filtering to provide the best of the virtualized secure network. Hexnode’s partnership with OpenVPN helps IT admins remotely push the application across their device fleet, regardless of the platform, namely iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. Furthermore, the app settings can be configured for iOS and macOS platforms in a single go. Furthermore, organizations can distribute the application remotely across the device fleet.
“With cybersecurity finding growing importance in the ever-evolving cyber world, organizations must strengthen their corporate architecture to defend themselves from attacks. We believe that Hexnode’s partnership with Kaspersky and OpenVPN will help businesses in achieving this goal”, says Sahad M, Chief Technology Officer at Hexnode.
While Kaspersky looks into endpoint security, OpenVPN ensures data security. The acceptance of BYOD and adoption of hybrid culture has resulted in an influx of devices into the corporate network, and Hexnode’s collaboration with Kaspersky and OpenVPN will ensure that corporates have access to every security solution, promising a secure network environment.
Taking a step further, Hexnode plans to collaborate with an MTD (Mobile Threat Defence) solution, which will be something for the mutual users to look out for.
About Mitsogo Inc.
Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of endpoint management and security Solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints since around a decade now. Mitsogo's device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo's products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts.
About Hexnode
Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers comprehensive mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, recognized for its enthusiastic support crew, offers free trial for those interested in giving it a shot.
Elizabeth Hale
Hexnode | Mitsogo Inc.
+1 415-510-2128
pr@hexnode.com
