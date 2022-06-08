A ‘Rising Sun’——24 hours after KaraStar listed on KuCoin
LUNA Has Collapsed In Value Entirely, Why Top International Financial Medias And Analysts Think KaraStar Is A ‘ Rising Sun’?NY, USA, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terra USD (UST), an algorithmic stablecoin backed by LUNA, lost its peg to the dollar last week, precipitating the crash in cryptocurrencies. Since then, LUNA has collapsed in value entirely after witnessing massive hyperinflation.
Bitcoin traded below the $30,000 mark, while Ethereum and Dogecoin were also weaker over the last 24 hours at press time on Monday evening, as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 4.4% to $1.3 trillion.
Delphi Digital said that Bitcoin’s latest movement below the $30,000 mark puts its price nearly 60% off its all-time high. However, a big drawdown doesn’t mean “immediate reversal” is imminent.
Bringing real value to users
In the midst of The Federal Reserve's Interest Rate Hikes and volatile cryptocurrency markets, KaraStar,a Play & Earn Metaverse game on GameFi 2.0-based ecosystem, rises above all others and finishes in an extremely impressive score: listed on KuCoin, listed and tracked on CMC, Top 1 in gainers within 2 hours, up 274%, trading volume (USDT) exceeded 10,000,000 in 20 hours, etc. KaraStar has been a bright light in the dark, with international financial media like Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, Market Watch and Nasdaq reporting.
It is clear that a game that only focuses on the money-making aspect is not sustainable. This is because the value of their crypto assets is directly tied to their earning potential. So, in order for the game to be sustainable, it needs to provide value other than simply earning money.
Another layer on top of earning potential is the intangible value of a crypto asset like an NFT. This refers to how many cultural, aesthetic, or social benefits it brings to the holder. The value of in-game items is increased through games cleverly attaching intangible value to them. This drives up the market value of these items without increasing the drain on the liquidity pool, but rather adding to it. Without intangible value, the overall value of these crypto-assets will decrease over time — resulting in a collapse of the in-game economy.
Thus, developers should ensure that games are not only enjoyable but also offer value to users apart from the monetary rewards attached to them. Some examples include networking within gaming communities, mental health benefits and even cognitive development.
Now, Karastar is continuing its unprecedented 100% Return mystery box campaign with a stream of good news that has attracted a lot of attention and follow-through from cryptocurrency and Gamefi investors.
“Investors are looking forward to the future – who wants to miss out on this revolution?”, McGlone, Bloomberg senior commodity strategist, questioned and said, “That’s what I see happening.”
“We have every great reason to believe it to be accurate——It’s timing for the kara metaverse now!” Romeo, as a Public relations chief in KaraStar, “This rising sun clearly illuminates a bright horizon ahead, and the world is in for a ride of the century”.
