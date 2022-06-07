StraightUpCrazy launches BipolarBootcamp to the public
The mental health awareness message is wrong!
I am here to disrupt the mental health community. I'm not managing my disease, I'm winning. This bootcamp will change the bipolar experience. You can affect your mental health. Easier than you think."SAFFORD, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health awareness??? For who?
— Leanne Heintz
Bipolar disorder is a deadly disease. Psychosis is real. Depression is overwhelming. But mental illness is not all about depression and mania. These aren't even the biggest factors in why the mentally ill suffer. It is the daily battles that cause the most trauma. This awareness is what is necessary to share. Especially to bipolar patients.
Bipolar creates a lack of impulse control, scattered thinking, and heightened emotions about oneself and others. Even a “healthy bipolar” mind includes a barrage of thoughts to fend off minute by minute. Patients need to behave like"normal people" so that no one thinks they're crazy. They are invisible, shamed and alone with their thoughts.
These everyday conditions make navigating life extremely difficult. Even when not experiencing mania or depression. This environment is the hardest part of bipolar. It is daily torture.
With other diseases, doctors prescribe environmental adjustments to address the physical realities that are necessary for patients to heal. It's common sense to teach braille to the visually impaired. It's common sense to adjust the environment of autism patients. With bipolar, there is no common sense about adjustments that should be made in daily living. Except, of course, recommendations to stop the illicit behavior that is symptomatic of bipolar. A request that is unlikely to be followed or possible. The focus of treatment is all about feelings and emotions, not practical living.
It's time to disrupt the status quo. It's not enough for the mentally ill to simply be prescribed to take medicine, reduce stress, eat properly, sleep and exercise. That protocol is not working. It is the medical advice that anyone would receive at a yearly checkup. Awareness is not helping. Patients aren't getting well, they are simply “managing”. That's not good enough.
StraightupCrazy is a new organization that is determined to improve the experience of bipolar. On May 28, 2022 they launched a unique program called BipolarBootcamp. Its focus is to train people how to interfere with the daily invisible risk factors of bipolar stability. The online, affordable subscription is hosted on Patreon.
The sessions of BipolarBootcamp give strategies to address even the smallest stresses that feed the disease. Issues such as not being able to answer the phone, overwhelming laundry, finishing tasks, experiencing joy and things as simple as the use of a mustard bottle.
Leanne Heintz, the creator of StraightupCrazy, is determined to disrupt the current treatment available to bipolar patients. She tells it like it is and is fighting bipolar head on in her everyday environment. For more than ten years she has been documenting the development and implementation of lessons that she has used in her own life. It is all being shared through video of her experiences. She has become a BipolarBadass and clearly communicates the difference between Bipolar life and StraightUpCrazyLife. Leanne is using her story to inspire others but more importantly to train others how to enjoy the success that she has experienced.
