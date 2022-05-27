Music Exec Lucas Joyner & Partners Disrupting the Music Industry with Innovative Metaverse Platform, AtEM.

A revolutionary project combining music, art, & blockchain technology, AtEM is the 1st entertainment servicing platform in a fully interactive Metaverse.

"The scope of what we aim to implement in the AtEM Metaverse under the AtEM coin is vast. We will be one of the only providers in the Metaverse that gives artists control of their music in new ways.” — Lucas Joyner

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Art in its various expressions is how we see the world. From paintings to dance to poetry, art in all forms, especially music, is a universal language that crosses all cultures, backgrounds, and races. It’s no surprise that it has become a central part of the newest forms of crypto currency - Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)- as pieces are able to exist on the blockchain with a plethora of use-cases.

Music’s contribution to entertainment and to the art world is paramount and too many budding artists lack access to platforms to establish themselves on the path to a successful career. In fact, an industry report by Next Big Sound says that “90.7% of music artists will remain unknown with just 9.3% making it to the big leagues.” AtEM is here to change that narrative!

The platform’s momentum is quickly gaining steam in the music industry. AtEM’s all-star celebrities and influencers, like Fredo Star of Onyx, Edge of Paradise, Crackhead Henry, Combichrist, Jace Owens, and Johnny Apollo, are powerful ambassadors for the platform’s reach. Releasing its first track, Say Sum Else by Supa Peach via its music arm on June 10th, AtEM is transforming the music world through strategic partnerships.

An innovative approach to the way artists of all genres and levels are able to gain access to the music world, AtEM melds the best of Lucas Joyner’s legacy artist management along with the innovative Metaverse blockchain technology; giving artists the ability to take control of their content in ways that haven't been fully utilized yet. Joyner and his partners’ amazing plans for AtEM are visionary.

AtEM is the first entertainment servicing platform in a fully interactive Metaverse style environment. “AtEM” stands for Arts + Entertainment Metaverse. AtEM is not only about the metaverse, the graphics, and the development that go into it but it is also a whole new way of merchandising NFTs and the entertainment industry. That includes music, as well. We aim to change the ease with which an artist can maintain a career and be self-sufficient through blockchain technology as well as traditional routes. A key distinction for AtEM is that they bring the infrastructure to artists that need to navigate a post-pandemic market.

AtEM brings everything a performing artist needs into an easily accessible package in the Metaverse. From recording and producing content, booking and tour planning, marketing, and PR, to distributing content on Digital Service Providers (DSPs) and the blockchain, AtEM provides a highly interactive one-stop-shop for every serious or aspiring artist.

AtEM stands out from the multitude of emerging Metaverse projects due to a clear direction for the project, an attainable roadmap, and the utilities being provided. The AtEM Metaverse is second to none in how it holds the potential to change the music space for the better while bringing liberation to the mundane aspects of being an artist in today’s industry.

"The scope of what we aim to implement in the AtEM Metaverse under the AtEM coin is vast. We will be one of the only providers in the Metaverse space that gives artists the ability to take control of their music in new ways, says Joyner".

AeTM has a play-to-earn system in place for many of the minigames and activities, as well as the content interaction through AtEM music distribution services. The benefit of a play-to-earn system is that they provide value not just to artists, but to gamers as well who wish to make a living playing games, and crypto investors who want to see a great project flourish.

To benefit the most, users are encouraged to participate in all events and promotions that earn them AtEM coins as well as purchase special land plot NFTs and digital assets to sell. AtEM Metaverse users also have an opportunity to buy one of the customizable NFTs we’re currently developing. The AtEM Metaverse will soon have its own NFT marketplace for customizing NFTs, which will also bring investors’ investment up for that particular NFT. Along with the AtEM NFT platform, they are bringing their own staking platform for both ATEM coin and AtEM NFTs.

The first step to becoming an AtEM Metaverse citizen (so you can utilize all of the features at launch) is to buy an AtEM Land Plot NFT. Holding AtEM Land Plot NFT will cement your claim to access one of the largest artist hubs in the Metaverse space, or any space for that matter. With the amount of care and thought we’ve put into this project, there is definitely something unique and appealing for everyone. Holding and trading AtEM coins would be the second way to become involved in the AtEM Metaverse. The presale is in a few days time and it is a big opportunity to grab some AtEM coins way ahead of everyone else.

The AtEM Metaverse something that will change the entertainment industry forever.

Check Out AeTM