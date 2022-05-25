Conduct Board Releases Dates for June Hearings

Between three cases, the board is scheduled for five days of hearings.

The Ohio Board of Professional Conduct today announced three June disciplinary hearings involving two attorneys and a judge.

All hearings begin at 10 a.m., take place before a three-member panel of the board, and are open to the public.

Additional case information, including case documents, can be viewed and downloaded by clicking on the case number. Hearings may be delayed for any reason. Check the online docket to confirm that a hearing will proceed as scheduled.

June 2-3

Disciplinary Counsel v. Hon. Kim Alana Browne

Case No. 2021-036

Respondent’s counsel: Donald C. Brey, Columbus

Hearing location: Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center, Hearing Room 104, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

June 14-15

Disciplinary Counsel v. Michael Jerome Feltis

Case No. 2021-026

Respondent’s counsel: None

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus

June 17

Disciplinary Counsel v. Ryan Shane Reed

Case No. 2021-027

Respondent’s counsel: Jonathan E. Coughlan, Columbus

Hearing location: Moyer Judicial Center, Hearing Room 106, 65 S. Front St., Columbus