Albertsons Companies, in Cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Items Containing Peanut Butter Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. Among the 11 items, Apple Sliced with Peanut Butter, Celery & Peanut Butter Cup, Deli Snack Peanut Btr/Trail Mix Combo, Readymeals Quad PB Apple Celery Pretzel, and Readymeals Quad PB Apple Pretzel Brownie were distributed in Oregon stores.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/albertsons-companies-cooperation-j-m-smucker-co-voluntarily-recalls-select-store-prepared-items