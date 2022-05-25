Governor Carney Terminates Limited State of Emergency in Kent County

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday terminated the limited State of Emergency in Kent County put in place on Monday, May 23 due to the barge fire occurring in the Delaware Bay.

“First responders fought the fires and successfully kept our community and our environment safe,” said Governor Carney. “We are terminating the local State of Emergency put in place to support their response efforts. Thank you to all of the parties involved in this emergency, including our partners in the Fire Department of New York.”

The State of Delaware, on behalf of Kent County, requested additional resources on Monday to support local emergency management agencies – including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control – through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC) to combat the fire.

Click here to see a PDF of the Termination of the Declaration of the State of Emergency.