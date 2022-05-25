Submit Release
From Her Majesty Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

AZERBAIJAN, May 25 - 25 may 2022, 12:37

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As you celebrate the important occasion of your National Day, I would like to congratulate Your Excellency, and send my good wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. As we overcome global health challenges together, with determination and fortitude, may we look to better times in the future.

Her Majesty Elizabeth II

Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

