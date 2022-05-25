House Bill 2496 Printer's Number 2992

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Agriculture and the Governor, to grant and convey to Wyoming County, certain lands and improvements situate in the Township of Tunkhannock, Wyoming County; and authorizing the Department of General Services, with the approval of the Department of Corrections and the Governor, to grant and convey to John Bradley Wimer, certain lands, buildings and improvements situate in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.