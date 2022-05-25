Senate Bill 1199 Printer's Number 1606
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending the act of December 14, 1992 (P.L.818, No.133), known as the Port of Pittsburgh Commission Act, further providing for commission and governing body.
