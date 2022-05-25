Senate Bill 1183 Printer's Number 1686

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in forfeiture of assets, further providing for asset forfeiture; and, in snowmobiles and all-terrain vehicles, further providing for operation on streets and highways.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.