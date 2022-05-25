Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/3 MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A4003647                                  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Griffin Pearson

STATION:  St. Johnsbury Barracks                                        

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5/25/2022 @ approximately 1451 hours

STREET:  Memorial Drive

TOWN:  Lyndon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Industrial Parkway

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:  N/A

WEATHER: Clear, sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS:  Dry, blacktop

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR:  Jordan Passut

AGE:  39

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE:  GMC

VEHICLE MODEL:  Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to rear passenger wheel and wheel well

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: NVRH

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:  Jean Barrett

AGE: 71   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barnet, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2011

VEHICLE MAKE:  Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL:  Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Moderate front-end damage

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL:  NVRH

 

PASSENGER of VEHICLE #2

NAME:  Joseph Barrett Jr.

AGE: 70   

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Barnet, VT

INJURIES: Yes

HOSPITAL:  NVRH 

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR:  Timothy Lampman

AGE:  42 

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Ryegate, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR:  2010

VEHICLE MAKE:  Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL:  3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:  Minor front-end damage

INJURIES:  None

HOSPITAL:  N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Memorial Drive and Industrial Parkway. Investigation revealed Operator 2 was traveling southbound on Memorial Drive when Operator 1, traveling northbound in the opposite lane of travel, attempted to turn left onto Industrial Parkway. Operator 2’s vehicle struck Operator 1. Operator 1’s vehicle then ricocheted into Operator 3’s vehicle, which was stopped on Industrial Parkway at the intersection of Memorial Drive. Operator 2 and their passenger complained of injures. All vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending Investigation*

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION:

COURT: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Griffin Pearson
Troop “A” St. Johnsbury Barrack
1068 US-5 #1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

 

St. Johnsbury Barracks/3 MV Crash

