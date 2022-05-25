St. Johnsbury Barracks/3 MV Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A4003647
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Griffin Pearson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/25/2022 @ approximately 1451 hours
STREET: Memorial Drive
TOWN: Lyndon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Industrial Parkway
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear, sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jordan Passut
AGE: 39
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate damage to rear passenger wheel and wheel well
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Jean Barrett
AGE: 71
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Camry
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate front-end damage
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: NVRH
PASSENGER of VEHICLE #2
NAME: Joseph Barrett Jr.
AGE: 70
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet, VT
INJURIES: Yes
HOSPITAL: NVRH
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Timothy Lampman
AGE: 42
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: 3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor front-end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury barracks responded to a three-vehicle crash in the area of Memorial Drive and Industrial Parkway. Investigation revealed Operator 2 was traveling southbound on Memorial Drive when Operator 1, traveling northbound in the opposite lane of travel, attempted to turn left onto Industrial Parkway. Operator 2’s vehicle struck Operator 1. Operator 1’s vehicle then ricocheted into Operator 3’s vehicle, which was stopped on Industrial Parkway at the intersection of Memorial Drive. Operator 2 and their passenger complained of injures. All vehicles were damaged and towed from the scene.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint *Pending Investigation*
