Tribal Government

The state of Michigan shares a responsibility with Michigan’s federally recognized Indian tribes to provide for and protect the health, safety, and welfare of tribal community members. This responsibility is deeply important and calls for open communication and robust collaboration. To this end, on Oct. 31, 2019, Governor Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2019-17. This Executive Directive builds on the Government to Government Accord of Oct. 28, 2002, entered into with each of Michigan’s tribes, and it requires that each state department and agency adopt a formal tribal consultation policy.