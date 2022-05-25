Legislative Branch
The Legislative Council is a bipartisan, bicameral body of legislators established in Article IV, Section 15 of the Constitution of Michigan. The Constitution directs the legislature to appropriate funds for the Legislative Council's operations which include providing bill drafting, research, and other services to the members of the legislature. This site is designed to provide information about, and links to, the Michigan Legislative Council, its agencies, and the agencies it serves.