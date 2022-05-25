State Facilities

They stand tall and blue – nearly 50 of them – ready to connect visitors in need to an information source or emergency assistance. They’re the Code Blue emergency phones, which are stationed along walkways and in parking lots around the Capitol Complex and in DTMB managed parking ramps. With the push of a button, callers can use the communication towers to reach a DTMB Central Control operator, who can give them directions to a Lansing destination or call for an ambulance and guide the first responders to their location. Calls activate a light at the top of the tower, which also helps guide emergency crews.