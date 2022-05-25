Submit Release
Michigan State Capitol

Michigan's Current Capitol

Michigan’s third state capitol was dedicated on Jan. 1, 1879. More than 40 years after Michigan entered the Union, the state finally had a seat of government to be proud of. One of the first to take  inspiration from the just-remodeled national Capitol in Washington, D.C., Michigan’s new statehouse became, in turn, the model for other state capitols. 

