Government

The state of Michigan has a substantial number of local governments. Michigan ranks 13th among the 50 states in terms of the number of local governments. Included in the state’s system of local governments are 83 counties, 1,240 townships, 275 cities, 258 villages, 552 school districts, 57 intermediate school districts, 14 planning and development regions, and over 300 special districts and authorities.
