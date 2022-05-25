Submit Release
News Search

There were 898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,912 in the last 365 days.

Government

The state of Michigan has a substantial number of local governments. Michigan ranks 13th among the 50 states in terms of the number of local governments. Included in the state’s system of local governments are 83 counties, 1,240 townships, 275 cities, 258 villages, 552 school districts, 57 intermediate school districts, 14 planning and development regions, and over 300 special districts and authorities.

Michigan's System of Local Governments

You just read:

Government

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.