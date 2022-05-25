State Symbols Songs and Emblems

In the 1830s, numerous flags bearing the Michigan Coat of Arms in various designs and emblems were in use. It was not until 1865, however, that an official Michigan flag was adopted. The design of the flag, recommended by Adjutant-General John Robertson and approved by Gov. Crapo, bore the coat of arms on a field of blue on one side. The reverse side featured the coat of arms for the U.S. Michigan's state flag was first unfurled at the laying of the corner stone at the monument of the Soldiers' National Cemetery at Gettysburg on the July 4, 1865.