About Michigan

In 1837, Michigan was officially admitted as the 26th state in the Union. However, Michigan’s path to statehood wasn’t without its own share of drama. A skirmish with Ohio known as the Toledo War delayed Michigan’s statehood and led to a trade: Toledo remained in Ohio, while the Upper Peninsula became part of Michigan. Today, Michigan is the only state in the nation comprised of two peninsulas.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.