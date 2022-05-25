Submit Release
Michigan government has long embraced the use of social media. As an extension to traditional channels of constituent engagement, the state uses social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, video live streaming and audio podcasts to create a more accessible and participatory government.

Michigan was one of the first U.S. state governments to adopt a centralized social media governance strategy for executive branch departments. Unique to state government, Michigan's statewide social media director and digital content administrator guides social media policy, use, training and oversight of the Statewide Social Media Governance Council for the state's social media program. 

Supporting over 600 executive branch social media accounts on 11 platforms, the state reaches over 7 million followers daily. Having been awarded an “A” rating for social media strategy by StateTech, the state of Michigan prides itself on enhancing transparency, communication, customer service, collaboration and information exchange among the state and the public through the use of social media. Michigan government and many state agencies have been recognized on the national state for their innovative use of social media. Explore several social media resources and search for accounts below.

