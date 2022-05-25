Submit Release
"Brown Paper Bag" Film by Klaudia Kovacs wins 2 awards at Cannes Film Festival International Cell Phone Cinema Showcase

Beautiful woman holding an Award Certificate

Director Klaudia Kovacs

A Film Poster showing a hand holding a crumpled paper bag with text

The Film's Poster

Two people sit in theatre seats with an Oscar statue nearby

Academy Award winner, Vilmos Zsigmond, and Director, Klaudia Kovacs

The film won the "Best Directing" award at the International Cell Phone Cinema Showcase at the Artisan Festival International Peace Initiative Cannes 2022.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release - BROWN PAPER BAG

Contact: www.KlaudiaKovacs.com/contact
Website: www.KlaudiaKovacs.com

Los Angeles/San Fernando Valley resident, Klaudia Kovács’ new film, BROWN PAPER BAG, won the "Best Directing" award at the International Cell Phone Cinema Showcase in Cannes, France as well as received the "Jury’s Special Mention" at the Artisan Festival International Peace Initiative Cannes 2022. The film’s French premiere took place in conjunction with the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the Cannes Film Festival, one of the largest film markets in the world.

Writer, director, and producer, Klaudia Kovács’ short film, BROWN PAPER BAG, premiered in Cannes, France and the filmmaker won the "Best Directing" award of the International Cell Phone Cinema Showcase.

The Founder and Artistic Director of the Festival is Professor Karl Bardosh of New York University. The President of the Jury is Lawrence David Foldes who is an Executive Committee Member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (commonly called Student Oscars).

The 3-minute film is about an endearing elderly man in California who finds that cream rises to the top.

While Hollywood came to a standstill in the midst of Covid-19 restrictions, filmmaker, Klaudia Kovács, wanted to continue working as well as pursuing her degree in film. As part of her class at the Cinema Faculty of Los Angeles Valley College, she was required to make a short. Kovács literally took matters into her own hands and shot her “pandemic project” with an iPhone. BROWN PAPER BAG was brought to life with a minimum budget, cast, and crew.

Kovács is not the only one in Hollywood who has shot a film on a cell phone. So have Steven Soderberg, Sean Baker, Malik Bendjelloul, Park Chan-kyong, and Park Cahn-wook.

Kovács is known for her multi-award-winning, feature-length Cold War documentary, TORN FROM THE FLAG, which she shot with two of “the greatest cinematographers of all time” Academy Award winner, Vilmos Zsigmond, and ASC Lifetime Achievement Award winner, Laszlo Kovacs.

The Artisan Festival International World Peace Initiative & New Generation In Action (Special Consultative Status with ECOSOC to the United Nations) provides a unique opportunity to receive exposure, promotions, and exhibition for "films of purpose." Films that are a priority but not limited too are: social justice, environmental, wildlife/conservation, world peace, and family dramas.

The organization was founded by Her Royal Majesty- Queen Angelique Monet Gureje-Thompson in 2012 and this year it celebrated its 10 year Cannes Program.

While BROWN PAPER BAG is playing at festivals, the filmmaker is in development for several international feature-length projects.

For interview opportunities or additional information contact:
www.KlaudiaKovacs.com/contact

MAIN CREDITS - BROWN PAPER BAG:
Writer, Director, Producer: Klaudia Kovács
Man: John William Young
Editor: Paulina Lagudi
Music Performed and Composed by: Bradley L. Read, Robert Mai

Klaudia Kovacs
Klaudia Kovacs Director
