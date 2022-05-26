JUSTTIP™ wins big at Tech Excellence Awards 2022

JUSTTIP ™ uses secure, universal wireless payment technology that provides benefits to everyone in hospitality, entertainment, and service sectors

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JUSTTIP™, the European Tech start up that has transformed the way consumers reward great service, has won the best new Tech start-up category at the prestigious Tech Excellence Awards held at Dublin’s Royal Marine Hotel on May 25th, 2022.

Described as Ireland’s principal badge of honour in the IT industry, the Tech Excellence Awards programme recognises excellence not only in implementing tech solutions, but also in the business of marketing and implementing technology for business.

Founded in July 2021 by two (then) 20-year-olds, Ciara Walsh and James Fahy, JUSTTIP™ is now working with over 180 hospitality clients spread across Ireland and the UK and the first sites went live in Las Vegas, USA, 2 months ago. In addition, the win comes as headcount at JUSTTIP™ has doubled in 4 months.

Speaking about the win, co-founder Ciara Walsh commented, “This is a wonderful achievement for the whole team at JUSTTIP™ and we are very grateful to everyone who has helped us to this point. This win is a substantial steppingstone towards our next period of growth, and we are motivated and determined to take JUSTTIP™ to even greater heights.”

James Fahy, co-founder of JUSTTIP™ said, “Covid decimated the hospitality industry so Ciara and I founded JUSTTIP™ to ensure service workers across all sectors could get the rewards that they have so clearly earnt and deserved. It was, and will remain so, the right thing to do.”

“This award win is a substantial endorsement of our technology, our team, and our values. Now we need to scale the business for growth to bring JUSTTIP™ to all those in society who need the service the most. We have only just begun; this is just the tip of the Iceberg,” concluded Fahy.

For Employers, JUSTTIP™ takes away the hassle of managing and distributing tips and improves staff acquisition and retention and protects against potential negative market perception. For the employees, JUSTTIP™ provides transparent tip payments with an instant phone notification and deposits the tips directly to the employee’s bank account. Finally, JUSTTIP™ gives the person giving the tip the peace of mind that all their tip is going direct to the staff, especially as we all move more and more to a cashless society.

