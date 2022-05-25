House Resolution 179 Printer's Number 2798

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to direct the Federal Emergency Management Agency to update the per capita impact indicator and project thresholds to provide financial support for jurisdictions impacted by flooding and other major disasters, to evaluate cost-sharing adjustments for declared disasters and to implement language to recognize localized disasters extend beyond state borders.
