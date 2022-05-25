Senate Bill 933 Printer's Number 1198
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in the State System of Higher Education, further providing for Board of Governors.
