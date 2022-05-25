Submit Release
Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. Issues Voluntary Recall of Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G

Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon is initiating a voluntary recall of perishable Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G containing the Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5oz. cups due to a potential Salmonella contamination. The recalled products have 9-days shelf life and were distributed in Oregon and Washington to retailers and supermarkets from 02/19/2022 through 05/23/2022.

Recall news release: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/marys-harvest-fresh-foods-inc-issues-voluntary-recall-celery-peanut-butter-cup-gg-and-apple-peanut

