Submit Release
News Search

There were 869 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,871 in the last 365 days.

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet June 6

Raleigh

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, June 6, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, located at 512 N. Salisbury Street in Raleigh. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join in person or listen by phone.

In addition to updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), DEQ staff will present information about conducting toxicity assessments for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and potential scientific assessment methods for PFAS in North Carolina with limited or no toxicity data. For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

WHEN: June 6, 2022, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Archdale Building / Ground Floor Hearing Room – 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

LISTENING OPTIONS:
       WebEx: Link to Online Meeting | Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2433 335 9266
        *Mute your telephone upon entering*

The meeting will include an opportunity for in-person public comment on the agenda topics, and registration will be available on site.  

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further. 

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

# # #

This press release is related to:

You just read:

North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet June 6

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.