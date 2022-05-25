North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet June 6

Raleigh

May 25, 2022

RALEIGH – The state Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Monday, June 6, in the Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, located at 512 N. Salisbury Street in Raleigh. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m., and the public may join in person or listen by phone.

In addition to updates by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), DEQ staff will present information about conducting toxicity assessments for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and potential scientific assessment methods for PFAS in North Carolina with limited or no toxicity data. For details, view the agenda.

WHAT: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

WHEN: June 6, 2022, at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Archdale Building / Ground Floor Hearing Room – 512 N. Salisbury Street, Raleigh

LISTENING OPTIONS:

WebEx: Link to Online Meeting | Phone: +1-415-655-0003, Access Code: 2433 335 9266

*Mute your telephone upon entering*

The meeting will include an opportunity for in-person public comment on the agenda topics, and registration will be available on site.

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board currently includes 13 experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

To learn more about the board and hear recordings of past meetings, please visit: https://deq.nc.gov/about/boards-and-commissions/secretaries-science-advisory-board.

# # #