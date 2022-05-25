Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,872 in the last 365 days.

Governor Carney Announces Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program  

Governor's Summer Fellowship. Offiice of Governor John Carney. Summer Fellows: Paid camp counselor opportunities available to Delaware high school seniors and juniors

WILMINGTON, Del. — Governor John Carney on Wednesday announced Delaware’s first-ever Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program for Delaware high school students. The Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program provides paid camp counselor opportunities for Delaware high school seniors and juniors. Along with real-world experience, fellows will receive paid work opportunities at community-based summer camps in each county and the ability to network with state leaders and elected officials. 

“There’s nothing more important than making sure that all Delaware children have the chance to excel,” said Governor Carney. “The Summer Fellows will gain paid work opportunities and valuable life experiences. I’m looking forward to meeting with the inaugural class. Thanks to the Department of Education and the United Way of Delaware for their coordination on this project.”

Summer Fellows will gain real-world experience in education, community, and State Government as well as receive academic credit for their participation in the program.

This program is a ‘win’ on so many levels,” said Dr. Mark Holodick, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Education. “It gives our high school students – and potential future educators – the opportunity to earn money gaining valuable work experience this summer while also helping our community-based organizations with a critical workforce challenge so they can provide quality summer experiences to our younger students.” 

The Governor’s Fellowship Program is a compelling opportunity,” said Michelle Taylor, President and CEO of United Way of Delaware. “Young leaders learn how Delaware’s key decision makers drive change, while helping others close the academic achievement gap. For a young person eager to lift up their own community while gaining firsthand experience regarding public service, the Governor’s Fellowship Program is a doorway to opportunity, and a win-win for participants and the students they help. I can’t recommend the program enough and encourage all eligible students to apply.”

Applications for the Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program will be accepted on a rolling basis starting May 25th. Prospective fellows must be committed to working for the duration of the program which runs from June 21, 2022 until August 12, 2022. 

Students interested can apply today at de.gov/summerfellow.

###


You just read:

Governor Carney Announces Governor’s Summer Fellowship Program  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.