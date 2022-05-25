FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 25, 2022

Media Advisory: Columbarium Wall Dedication at Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville to Coincide with Memorial Day Services

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville will host a public columbarium wall dedication on Memorial Day, May 30, starting at 9 a.m.

The Missouri Veterans Commission broke ground on the $1.95 million project on September 28, 2021. The existing wall reached capacity in March of this year. The project was funded through the Veterans Commission Capital Improvement Trust Fund and is 100% reimbursable by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) through the Veterans Cemetery Grant Program.

The dedication has been scheduled to coincide with Memorial Day to honor all the individuals who lost their lives in service to our country.

The dedication ceremony will include a firing volley and patriotic reflection.

The cemetery is located at 1479 County Road 1675, Jacksonville, MO 65260.

WHAT: Missouri Veterans Cemetery – Jacksonville Columbarium Wall Dedication

WHO: Representative Chuck Bayse and Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchhoff

WHERE: Missouri Veterans Cemetery - Jacksonville

1479 County Road 1675

Jacksonville, MO 65260

WHEN: Monday, May 30, 2022

9:00 a.m.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov