Alumnus Dr. Eric Lane Named St. John Bosco High School Athletic Director
Bosco class of '03 chosen to lead St. John Bosco Athletics Programs
I am so excited to be back home after graduating from St. John Bosco nearly 20 years ago. I am living proof of the St. John Bosco mission and vision”BELLFLOWER, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St. John Bosco High School alumnus Dr. Eric Lane ’03 has been named Director of Athletics at St. John Bosco High School. The hiring of Lane concludes what was a comprehensive and national search for a successor to the beloved Monty McDermott, St. John Bosco’s celebrated Director of Athletics for nearly 20 years who passed away earlier this year.
— Dr. Eric Lane - '03
Lane comes to St. John Bosco from California Baptist University (CBU) where he was an Associate Athletic Director. Prior to his work at CBU, he was an Assistant Athletic Director at California State University, Fullerton. “I am so excited to be back home after graduating from St. John Bosco nearly 20 years ago. I am living proof of the St. John Bosco mission and vision and I am honored to be in a position to continue to share these values with our students. The reputation of St. John Bosco and its Athletics Department is a testament to its commitment to excellence. I look forward to building upon the history of this program and continuing to develop young men in the classroom, on the playing field and in the community,” said Lane.
As a student-athlete at St. John Bosco High School, he was a 3-year captain on the varsity basketball team, the 2003 CIF Player of the Year and the John Wooden Award Player of the Year. The St. John Bosco High School basketball program won the 2003 CIF Championship under his leadership as captain. Lane went on to play basketball and study at Boise State University and was a Euro League professional basketball player before beginning his career in Athletic Administration. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications; a Master of Arts in Coaching and Athletic Administration; and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
Lane takes over a St. John Bosco athletics program that is consistently at the top of the Trinity League in multiple sports and holds 2 national, 9 state and 18 CIF team championships. Many student-athletes at St. John Bosco go on to play at the collegiate level at some of the top programs in the country. “I am excited to welcome Eric back on campus at St. John Bosco. He brings experience in Athletic Administration but beyond that he is a man of faith and character and will be a tremendous presence in our community,” said St. John Bosco High School Principal, Dr. Kris Anderson.
As an alumnus of St. John Bosco, Lane has a foundation in Salesian education and is no stranger to the rigor of St. John Bosco’s academic and athletic programs. He joins Dr. Kris Anderson ’04, a fellow alumnus and Principal at St. John Bosco, in continuing the tradition of excellence at St. John Bosco and propelling it forward as the school of choice for young men who want to compete in athletics at the highest level while receiving an outstanding college preparatory education.
Lane will begin July 1, 2022 ahead of the 2022-2023 school year.
St. John Bosco High School (SJB) is a premier all-boys college preparatory school founded in 1940 and
located in Bellflower, California. Operating under the Catholic educational religious order of the
Salesians, SJB’s distinctive approach to learning creates a welcoming and empowering school
environment for its students. With its rigorous and extensive college preparatory curriculum, SJB
cultivates every individual’s God-given talents and prepares all graduates to successfully enter and meet
the demands of higher education. With values rooted in faith, intellect, leadership and citizenship, and a
rich culture of brotherhood on and off campus, the young men at SJB are prepared for a life of purpose.
Visit us at www.bosco.org to learn more.
