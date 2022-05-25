When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: May 25, 2022 FDA Publish Date: May 25, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared almonds Company Name: Casper’s Ice Cream Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Red Button Vintage Creamery Product Description: Product Description Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream

Casper’s Ice Cream of Richmond Utah is voluntarily recalling its 56 ounce tubs of "Red Button Vintage Creamery Canadian Vanilla Ice Cream” because a limited number were mispackaged with Burnt Almond Fudge Ice Cream containing undeclared almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Red Button Canadian Vanilla ice cream were distributed throughout the mountain west states in Associated Foods retail stores.

The product comes in a 56 ounce, paperboard tub packaging marked with lot # 344-21-946 and an expiration date of 12/10/24 stamped on the side of the tub. The UPC for the product is 077865010017.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Burnt Almond Fudge-containing product was distributed in packaging of Canadian Vanilla. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company's production and packaging processes.

Consumers who have purchased 56 ounce packages of Red Button Canadian Vanilla with the lot number 344-21-946 are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers can easily identify affected product by seeing chocolate ice cream in a Canadian Vanilla carton. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-328-2691 Monday through Friday from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm MST.