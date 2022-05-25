New affordable homes open in Invermere

CANADA, May 25 - Thirty new affordable rental homes are available for families, seniors, and women and children leaving violence in Invermere.

“These homes will help support families, seniors and women and children leaving violence with safe and secure housing to thrive and prosper,” said Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity. “Our government will continue to work with our partners to make sure women and children have the homes and support they need to leave violent situations.”

The development, named Invermere Farmhouse, includes six townhouse buildings, each with a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Fifteen of the homes are for families and seniors with low incomes, with monthly rents set at affordable rates according to unit size.

The other 15 homes are for women, including transgender women, as well as non-binary and Two-Spirit people, and children leaving violence who are in need of a permanent place to stay. Rental rates will be calculated at 30% of the resident’s income or the provincial shelter rate for those who are receiving income or disability assistance.

Family Dynamix Association will manage Invermere Farmhouse and will offer supports, such as life-skills training, crisis counselling and poverty-reduction services, to women and children living in the buildings.

Invermere Farmhouse is located near community amenities and services, including grocery stores and schools. It is the result of a partnership between the Province, Columbia Basin Trust, the District of Invermere and Family Dynamix Association.

The homes are funded through the Province’s Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, which is a $734-million investment over 10 years to build and operate 1,500 transition housing, second-stage housing, and long-term housing spaces for women and children leaving violence.

This project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded nearly 34,000 affordable homes that are either complete or underway for people in B.C., including approximately 440 homes in the Columbia Basin region.

Quotes:

Katrine Conroy, Minister Responsible for Columbia Basin Trust –

“I would like to thank Columbia Basin Trust, the District of Invermere and Family Dynamix Association for partnering with us to build these urgently needed homes for families, seniors and women and children. We look forward to finding more opportunities for affordable housing funding partnerships for families and individuals in the Columbia Basin.”

Al Miller, mayor, District of Invermere –

“The District of Invermere is very happy to see the completion of the Invermere Farmhouse townhouse development. The 30 new affordable rental homes for people in Invermere with low incomes are a very welcome development in our community. The District of Invermere was also very happy to work with the Province of British Columbia, Columbia Basin Trust and Family Dynamix Association to help support the delivery of much-needed affordable housing units in Invermere. The new housing units will soon become homes for families and seniors, including people needing support services. Invermere is grateful to everyone who worked together to deliver this wonderful project.”

Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO, Columbia Basin Trust –

“We wish the new residents a sense of comfort and safety in their new homes and commend the work of the Province, the District of Invermere and Family Dynamix Association, as well as other community partners, on bringing the Invermere Farmhouse project to completion. We know from our engagement with Columbia Basin residents that affordable housing is a priority and the opening of these new homes will make an immediate impact in Invermere."

Pat Cope, executive director, Family Dynamix Association –

“The board and staff of Family Dynamix are pleased to have the privilege to partner on this housing initiative. We are looking forward to providing 30 safe and affordable units for valley residents. Safe and affordable housing is a right for all individuals to thrive.”

Quick Facts:

The Province and Columbia Basin Trust provided a combined grant of approximately $3.1 million for the 15 townhouse units for families and seniors.

The Province also provided approximately $4.9 million through the Women’s Transition Housing Fund, as well as approximately $322,000 in annual operating funding for the 15 townhouse units for women and children.

The District of Invermere donated the land, which is valued at $625,000.

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online:

https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit:

https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/