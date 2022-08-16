Karen Livingston’s newly released “Obedience” is a potent book designed to teach kids to do what God expects them to do
“Obedience” from Book Vine Press author Karen Livingston is a contemporary children’s book filled with life lessons that help kids grow holistically.
Sometimes it’s hard to do the right thing when you're told. This book will teach your children what God expects of them when it comes to obeying their parents.”PALATINE, IL, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Obedience”: a story of a four-year-old and intuitive boy. It is a book where children could learn to follow and respect their elderly. This compelling book will help readers understand the rules set by the people who have authority over them. It will mold them to become the best version of themselves while they do what God expects them to do. “Obedience” is the creation of published author Karen Livingston, a woman who loves writing stories with life-altering lessons.
— Karen Livingston, Author
Livingston writes, “Johnny is your typical four-year-old boy, into everything and full of questions. But Johnny seemed to struggle a lot with following the rules.
“Join Johnny on his adventures as he learns how to obey them who have the authority over him and at the same time what God expects of him.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Livingston’s new book is a nurturing story that aims to guide children in everything they do and understand that there are rules that need to be obeyed, especially when it comes from God.
Through this book, the author wants the children to obey their parents and do the right thing as God expects them to do.
Karen Livingston
Book Vine Press
+1 888-808-2959
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter