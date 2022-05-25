TouchPoint Donates Wearable Stress-Relief Devices for Uvalde, Texas Community and Victims’ Families

TouchPoints wearable devices help relieve stress at the touch of a button. TouchPoints can offer freedom from the physical and mental lasting impacts of stress.

TouchPoints offer effective, at-home treatment to inoculate against PTSD in response to the current gun violence tragedy shaking the Texas community.

TouchPoint’s mission is to provide a form of comfort through stress relief at this critical time when we know these families have been rocked by an unimaginable tragedy.” — Vicki Mayo, CEO TouchPpoint

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TouchPoint Solution announces the donation of hundreds of stress-relieving wearable devices to the Uvalde, Texas community in response to the deadliest US school shooting in a decade. The Touch of Hope scholarship fund will provide free neuroscientific devices designed to provide fast relief from stress to any of the families impacted by the tragedy and experiencing stress triggered by yesterday’s act of violence. TouchPoint uses a patented method leveraging advances in neuroscience and technology to directly affect the body’s biological mechanism by altering the body’s natural stress response and keeping users in a calm state of mind in as little as 30 seconds; consequently, utilizing the most effective treatment to support and inoculate against PTSD.

“Our hearts go out to the families and children impacted by the tragic shooting that occurred in Uvalde yesterday,” said Vicki Mayo, Founder and CEO of TouchPoint. “When a massive stressor of this level engages our bodies' “fight or flight” response, there is a significant and direct impact on the body’s health. TouchPoint’s mission is to provide a form of comfort through stress relief at this critical time when we know these families have been rocked by an unimaginable tragedy.”

TouchPoints are based on a pre-established, effective component of PTSD therapy that a team of neuropsychologists sought to provide to consumers as a real-time solution outside of their clinical appointments. Users are advised to include TouchPoints as part of a comprehensive treatment plan as a consumer product adjunct to treatment, including managing panic attacks.

To receive a complementary set of TouchPoints, Uvalde families and community members are invited to email the company at hello@thetouchpointsolution.com

About TouchPoints

TouchPoints work by altering the body's stress response with patented scientifically-proven BLAST (Bi-lateral Alternating Stimulation Tactile) technology. BLAST uses gentle, alternating vibrations on each side of the body to shift your brain from your default "fight or flight" response to your calm and in-control response. Over time, TouchPoints retrains your body, creating new behavior patterns that lessen the negative impacts of stress.

Analysis from TouchPoints users showed that within just 30 seconds of using TouchPoints, people experienced an over 70% reduction in their stress levels and a 68% reduction in body sensations related to stress.

TouchPoints are non-invasive and safe for use by adults and kids to relieve stress without drugs or side effects.

For studies, data, and a step-by-step guide how to use TouchPoint, visit: https://thetouchpointsolution.com/

