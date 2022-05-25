 New Tram Path, Other Improvements to Greet Fort Delaware State Park Visitors This Season

A Fort Delaware interpreter entertains visitors with his impression of Rev. Isaac Handy, who spent 15 months at the fort as a political prisoner. Fort Delaware visitors can experience its costumed living history program, which takes people back to 1864.

Visitors to Fort Delaware State Park now have a smoother ride along Pea Patch Island to the fort after the tram path was reconstructed in time for the park to kick off its 2022 season. The pathway improvement is the first project completed as part of the park’s largest capital investment by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Parks and Recreation.

Once guests arrive to the island via the Delafort ferry, they are transported by a covered tram along the 2,000-foot path and enjoy views of the island’s salt marsh, one of the East Coast’s largest wading bird nesting areas, as they approach the historic fort.

Other projects in the capital investment, which began in September 2021, include more durable trails, a revamped and ADA-accessible heronry observation platform to view the island’s various species of herons, egrets and ibis, a screened pavilion and a new maintenance building.

Fort Delaware visitors can step back into the 1860s with tours from Civil War-period costumed interpreters Saturdays and Sundays through June 5, Wednesdays through Sundays from June 11 to Sept. 5, and Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 10 to Sept. 25. The fort is also open on the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays.

Starting June 15 through Sept. 4, programs will include artillery and musketry demonstrations, and interactive activities.

Carson Hudson, a history interpreter at Colonial Williamsburg and accomplished musician, will perform Saturday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Fort Delaware Cornet Band Concert will perform popular pieces from the Civil War era Saturday, July 16, at noon.

Tickets are required to visit Fort Delaware State Park, which is only accessible to the public via ferry, and may be purchased in advance by credit card at https://destateparks.com/History/FortDelaware or by calling 877-987-2757. Tickets may also be purchased at 45 Clinton St., Delaware City.

In addition to improvements on Pea Patch Island, the park office that manages both Forts Delaware and DuPont recently moved to a newly remodeled Fort DuPont office complex at 2540 Colter Road, Delaware City.

