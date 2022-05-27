Heidi G. Villari named on SuperLawers “Top 50: 2022 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List”
Heidi G. Villari was named on SuperLawers “Top 50 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List” for the third consecutive year.
It is an honor to be recognized by my peers. This work is difficult but so incredibly important. We must care for and represent these clients who cannot advocate for themselves.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi G. Villari, the founding attorney of The Villari Firm, has been included on SuperLawyers Top 50: 2022 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.
— Heidi G. Villari
This is the third consecutive year that Ms. Villari has been named to the “Top 50: Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.” Ms. Villari was also named to SuperLawyers' “Top 100: 2022 Philadelphia Super Lawyers List” and the “Top 100: 2022 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.”
For over twenty years, Ms. Villari has represented plaintiffs in catastrophic injury, wrongful death, and medical malpractice cases. She opened her solo practice in 2019 and has earned over $135 million in settlements and awards during her time as a personal injury lawyer.
“It is an honor to be recognized by my peers,” said Ms. Villari. “This work is difficult but so incredibly important. We must care for and represent these clients who cannot advocate for themselves.”
Each year, Super Lawyers recognizes the top lawyers across the country, measured by peer review and professional achievements. Nominations are considered from multiple practice areas and selected through a rigorous process.
Ms. Villari was also profiled in 2022 Pennsylvania and Delaware Super Lawyers Magazine as one of five female lawyers in Pennsylvania running her own firm. Ms. Villari spoke of her pride in taking on challenging cases by herself, including a medical malpractice trial that resulted in an $11 million win for her client months after she had opened her doors.
“When the verdict came back at $11 million, it was one of those moments where you want to fall to your knees,” Villari told the magazine. “But I have never rested my laurels on one case or one win.”
Ms. Villari serves on the Board of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association. She served as a Judge Pro Tempore for Philadelphia County and is a Hearing Committee Member for the Disciplinary Board of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association, and the Justinian Society. In 2019, Ms. Villari earned the Clients’ Choice Award for AVVO with a 10/10 rating based on experience and background, client reviews, and additional qualifications.
About the Villari Firm:
The Villari Firm, PLLC is a leading Philadelphia personal injury law firm. Since 2019, we have fought for the rights and interests of the injured, the voiceless, and the wronged. In dedicating our practice to the representation of plaintiffs in personal injury, birth injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and wrongful death actions, we have successfully recovered over $130 million in verdicts and settlements for our clients.
